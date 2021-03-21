Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce $656.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the lowest is $649.73 million. Guess’ reported sales of $842.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess’.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,781. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

