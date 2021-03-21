Guardian Capital LP Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.53 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

