Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.72 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.