Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 225 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Shares of COF opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

