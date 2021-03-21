Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $513.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

