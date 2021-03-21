Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $690,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.10.

MarketAxess stock opened at $510.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

