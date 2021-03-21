Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

NYSE CP opened at $378.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $180.12 and a fifty-two week high of $385.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

