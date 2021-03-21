Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 127,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,177,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,456,000 after acquiring an additional 279,086 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

