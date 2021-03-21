GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSX shares. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.89 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,822 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 655,012 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $130,534,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

