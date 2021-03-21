Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 5,809.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $65,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of TV opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.