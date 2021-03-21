Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Santander lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE SUPV opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

