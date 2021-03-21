Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $12.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

