Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Trading Down 0.4%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:GIIXU) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 5,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 209,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

