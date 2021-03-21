Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

