Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after buying an additional 521,036 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,405,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 561,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 439,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,095,000.

GSIE opened at $33.28 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $33.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

