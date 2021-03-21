Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. 3,576,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

