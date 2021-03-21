Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Global Payments worth $55,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $205.47 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

