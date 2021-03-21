Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV) rose 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.98 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.09). Approximately 14,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 36,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.98.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Invacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Invacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.