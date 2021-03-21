Global Internet of People, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SDH)

Global Internet of People’s (NASDAQ:SDH) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Global Internet of People had issued 6,720,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $26,880,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Global Internet of People’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SDH opened at $4.53 on Friday. Global Internet of People has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

Global Internet of People Company Profile

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.