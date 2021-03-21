Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $51,059,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,271,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Glaukos by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,104,000 after acquiring an additional 479,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after acquiring an additional 373,916 shares during the period.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $88.43. 707,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,801. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

