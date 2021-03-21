Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.29% of Gladstone Land worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

