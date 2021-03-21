Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $734.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.70 million and the lowest is $714.40 million. Generac posted sales of $475.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,919,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.24 and a 200 day moving average of $239.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

