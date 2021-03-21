Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $11.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,198,460 shares of company stock worth $109,947,953. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

