Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Garmin by 4,944.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Garmin by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in Garmin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 34,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

GRMN stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

