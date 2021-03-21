Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Cut to $230.30 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

