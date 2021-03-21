Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $22.84 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00461038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00690086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

