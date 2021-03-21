Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $17.00 at DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.98.

FNKO stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $872.39 million, a PE ratio of -65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

