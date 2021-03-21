FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $16.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.11 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

