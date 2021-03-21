Frontier Achieves Market Cap of $103.20 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $103.20 million and approximately $45.96 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00696831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.