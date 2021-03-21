Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 247,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDP opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,534 shares of company stock valued at $325,588. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

