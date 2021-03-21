Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

FTV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

