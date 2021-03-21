Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $160.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $174.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

