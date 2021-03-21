Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $184.29. 6,048,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

