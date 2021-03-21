Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,464,000 after buying an additional 1,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.01. 20,262,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,548. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80. The firm has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

