Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

