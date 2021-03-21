Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,652,000 after purchasing an additional 876,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.46. 15,230,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

