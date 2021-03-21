Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in General Motors by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,866 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,306,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.82. 23,346,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,493,049. General Motors has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

