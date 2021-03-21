Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,715 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

