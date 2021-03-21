Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $722,901,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.87 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.85 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

