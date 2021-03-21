First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,678.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.31 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

