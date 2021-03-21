First Foundation Advisors Has $19.78 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,044,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

