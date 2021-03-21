First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 997,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $50,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,907,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,358,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 2,596,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.