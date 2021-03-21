First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,641 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period.

NYSE:NCA remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Friday. 46,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

