First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.85 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $183.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

THFF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 318,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

