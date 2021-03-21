Financial Contrast: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fisker and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23% Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Galileo Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 2 6 0 2.75 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Summary

Fisker beats Galileo Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

