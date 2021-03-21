Financial Comparison: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) versus U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -367.56% 3.05% 0.69% U.S. Energy -197.82% -43.86% -26.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HighPoint Resources and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 1 2 0 0 1.67 U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 718.18%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPoint Resources and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $452.66 million 0.05 -$134.83 million ($10.00) -0.55 U.S. Energy $6.57 million 3.09 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

U.S. Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPoint Resources.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. HighPoint Resources Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

