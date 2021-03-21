Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $451,000 Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Redfin were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.