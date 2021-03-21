Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 53,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

