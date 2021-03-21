Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 4,742 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

