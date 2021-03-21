Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.07.

FSZ opened at C$10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,145.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.83.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.