Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.07.

FSZ opened at C$10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,145.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

